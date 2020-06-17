Suspected Iron Horse Trail groper surrenders to police

article

A man suspected of groping several women along Walnut Creek's Iron Horse Trail has surrendered himself to authorities, police said on Wednesday.

A police source tells KTVU Cristhian Guzman, 28, is in custody after a spree of incidents in which female joggers were groped from behind.

The sexual batteries typically occurred between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of Jones Road and Treat Boulevard beginning in March and as recently as June.

The suspect surrendered to East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Wednesday morning and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Earlier this month, police released a photo of the suspected groper after he struck again following a brief period of inactivity, which authorities attributed to the shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police have not officially released the suspect's name. The investigation of this case remains active.