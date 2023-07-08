Suspected killer compared to Ted Bundy extradited to Baja

A murder suspect compared to serial killer Ted Bundy is being extradited to Baja, California to face charges.

Bryant Eduardo Rivera, 30, was captured outside Los Angeles Thursday.

For now, Baja prosecutors will charge him with one count of femicide, which is a hate crime, in the killing of women.

Rivera is accused of strangling a sex worker at a Tijuana hotel in January of last year.

Investigators believe he also killed two other women who were prostitutes or adult dancers in Tijuana between 2021 and 2022.

Mexican authorities compared Rivera to notorious serial killer Ted Bundy who preyed on dozens of girls and young women before he was eventually caught and executed.