Suspected Tenderloin drug dealer arrested on trafficking charges

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested after a joint investigation by San Francisco and federal officials, according to authorities.

The investigation involved the San Francisco Police Department's Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the National Guard, and revealed that the suspect was dealing drugs in the Tenderloin District.

Investigators obtained warrants to search the suspect, his vehicle, and his Oakland residence.

On Wednesday, police observed the suspect, identified as Kerlin Salgado-Ferrera, while he was driving in the Lower Nob Hill area of San Francisco. He parked and exited his car at the intersection of California and Polk streets.

During a brief foot chase, Salgado-Ferrera discarded items believed to be narcotics. Officers found that he had been in the possession of narcotics paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Salgado-Ferrera was taken into custody on suspicion of narcotics trafficking and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

A subsequent search of his home in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard yielded 68.1 grams of fentanyl, 101.6 grams of methamphetamine, 237.2 grams of cocaine, 82.4 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 5.4 grams of heroin, and more than $6,000 in cash.