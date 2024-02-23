Suspects in stolen car on the run after San Pablo police shooting

article

Two suspects remain at large after a chase involving a stolen car led to a police shooting in San Pablo on Friday.

The incident unfolded around 1:02 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of San Pablo Dam Road and San Pablo Avenue, according to the San Pablo Police Department.

Authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the woman driving the stolen car fled.

Following a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle, identified as a red 2018 Chevy Malibu, crashed into a parked car in the 2100 block of Alfreda Boulevard, according to officers.

Believing the vehicle was disabled, an officer exited his patrol car to conduct a felony stop to arrest the suspects. However, the suspect vehicle suddenly accelerated back onto the roadway, heading directly toward the officer, said the police department.

The officer attempted to move back but was struck by the front end of the suspect vehicle.

"At the same time, the officer discharged two rounds from his duty firearm, striking the front windshield of the suspect vehicle," the department said in a news release.

Additional officers continued to chase after the suspect vehicle but lost sight of it in the neighboring city of Richmond.

The suspect vehicle has a California license plate with the number 8ZUH227.

The driver is described as a Black woman, while no description was provided for the passenger.

Authorities are unsure if either suspect sustained injuries.

The officer struck by the stolen vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.