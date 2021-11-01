Suspects sought, investigations underway into 2 deadly shootings at Halloween parties

A mass shooting at a Halloween party over the weekend left two people dead and five others injured, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's investigators.

It happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Royal Castle Banquet Hall on Palm Avenue where hundreds had gathered for the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball.

Deputies arrived on scene to find three men had been shot. Emergency crews immediately began life-saving measures on the victims. Two of them died at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to sheriff’s officials.

They said that further investigation determined that there were four additional victims who were shot at the party but had been rushed to hospitals before deputies arrived. "Those victims are listed in serious, but stable condition," investigators said.

There’s no word of an arrest, and no word on what sparked the shooting. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information to contact them.

SEE ALSO: Police scour field near Gilroy councilwoman's home, site of deadly shooting

The violence happened hours after another deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Stockton that left one person dead and two others injured.

Gunfire erupted around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, in the 2200 block of E. Vine Street.

"Sadly, 21-year-old Osman Ali Khan of Stockton, died from the injuries he sustained," San Joaquin sheriff’s officials said. "The two other victims are reportedly in stable condition," officials added.

Investigators said that at least 50 people were in attendance at the party, though many had already left by the time deputies arrived on scene.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

Investigators continued to question witnesses but officials told KTVU they have no information yet on the shooter or shooters.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with information to call (209) 468-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the "SanJoaquinCoSheriff" app or by calling Stockton CrimeStoppers at (209) 946-0600. CrimeStoppers offers up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.