Suspects use blow torch to steal lottery tickets at Oakland market

article

The Brief Two suspects used a blow torch to access a business in Oakland The suspects caused thousands of dollars worth in damage while stealing lottery scratch tickets The store owner said she recognizes the suspects as customers



In a brazen burglary, two suspects used a blow torch to steal lottery scratchers at a local market in Oakland Friday morning.

Lao Market on International Boulevard was the latest victim of a burglary around 2 a.m, according to the shop owner. Around $4,000 worth of damage was caused to the store when the suspect used the blow torch to soften the window to knock it out.

To add insult to injury, the owner told KTVU she recognizes the suspects as customers.

Oakland police said they are aware of a burglary that occurred sometime between Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Oakland police said they were informed by the owner that suspects broke a window and took items from the store.

The owner told KTVU that she's frustrated but scared to talk.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951. Photos and videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

KTVU reached out to the California State Lottery for additional comment over the stolen lottery scratchers and is waiting to hear back.