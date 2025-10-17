Expand / Collapse search

Suspects in Walnut Creek home burglary caught on camera

Published  October 17, 2025 3:23pm PDT
A picture of the two people suspected of burglarizing a home in Walnut Creek in late September. | Courtesy Walnut Creek Police Department

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The Walnut Creek Police Department is seeking information on two people caught on camera committing a residential burglary.

The crime occurred on September 25, at a home in the area of Citrus Avenue and Perada Drive. The suspects, a man and woman, were caught on a camera inside home.

Photos released by the Walnut Creek Police Department show a bearded man with a shaved head, wearing a black t-shirt, and a woman with long, dark hair wearing a hoodie.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the department directly at (925)-943-5844, or anonymously at (925)-943-5865.

