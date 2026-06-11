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Oakland police investigate suspicious death

By Ebunoluwa Ogunrinola
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland
Updated June 11, 2026 11:56 AM PDT Published June 11, 2026 11:54 AM PDT
article

File Photo: Oakland police vehicle.

The Brief

    • The Oakland Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" and the remains of a male body that was found Tuesday afternoon near 34th St, according to the Oakland Homicide Department on Thursday.
    • The person's name and age weren't released, and they are still investigating the manner of death.
    • An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, per the release, but the time at which it will happen is undetermined.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after they found the remains of a man's body Tuesday afternoon near 34th Street.

‘Suspicious’ death investigation 

The East Bay Times reported that the body was found in a grave at a West Oakland homeless encampment. OPD did not confirm this information or give any more details about what that meant. 

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the man or give his age.

Police also did not state what made this death suspicious.

What's next:

The Oakland Police Department said anyone with information should contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or use the tip line at 238-7950.

The Source: Oakland Police Department, East Bay Times

OaklandCrime and Public Safety