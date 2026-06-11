Oakland police investigate suspicious death

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The Brief The Oakland Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" and the remains of a male body that was found Tuesday afternoon near 34th St, according to the Oakland Homicide Department on Thursday. The person's name and age weren't released, and they are still investigating the manner of death. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, per the release, but the time at which it will happen is undetermined.



The Oakland Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after they found the remains of a man's body Tuesday afternoon near 34th Street.

‘Suspicious’ death investigation

The East Bay Times reported that the body was found in a grave at a West Oakland homeless encampment. OPD did not confirm this information or give any more details about what that meant.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the man or give his age.

Police also did not state what made this death suspicious.

What's next:

The Oakland Police Department said anyone with information should contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or use the tip line at 238-7950.