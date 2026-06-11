Oakland police investigate suspicious death
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OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after they found the remains of a man's body Tuesday afternoon near 34th Street.
‘Suspicious’ death investigation
The East Bay Times reported that the body was found in a grave at a West Oakland homeless encampment. OPD did not confirm this information or give any more details about what that meant.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the man or give his age.
Police also did not state what made this death suspicious.
What's next:
The Oakland Police Department said anyone with information should contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or use the tip line at 238-7950.
The Source: Oakland Police Department, East Bay Times