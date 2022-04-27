Suspicious death investigation after man found in Alameda parking lot

article

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in an Alameda parking lot.

On April 21 at around 1:45 p.m. officers responded to the report of an unresponsive man in the rear of a commercial parking lot near Blanding Avenue and Broadway.

"It appears attempts were made to conceal the man," police said.

A business patron spotted the body and called the police.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding the person’s death and identity are unknown," police said.

Advertisement

Investigators said they have been tirelessly pursuing credible leads to understand the circumstances around the man’s passing.

