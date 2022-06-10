Suspicious device causes scare at San Francisco courthouse, but all is safe

A San Francisco Superior Court building was evacuated on Friday after a suspicious device was found inside a courtroom, but authorities quickly rendered the device safe.

At around 11:13 a.m. San Francisco's emergency alert system urged residents to avoid the area of 400 McAllister, where the building is located.

Sheriff's deputies told KTVU a bailiff noticed a package on a desk inside a courtroom that looked suspicious in nature, possibly wires coming from package.

That rendered a heavy law enforcement response and the court building was evacuated.

Just before noon the San Francisco Police Department bomb squad removed the suspicious package from the building to verify its contents and render it safe.

Joe Engler with the San Francisco Sheriff's Office said the building is being repopulated.

"It's a happy ending," Engler said.