Suspicious device found in Alameda drain pipe

By
Published  July 22, 2025 2:19pm PDT
Alameda
KTVU FOX 2
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A bomb squad was called Tuesday after a suspicious package was found in a drain pipe in Alameda, police said.

A public works crew discovered the package near 6th Street and Taylor Avenue, according to the Alameda Police Department.

At around 12:31 p.m. police said that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad unit was at the scene to determine the nature of the device.

 As a precaution, the area was temporarily blocked off to the public.

By 1:47 p.m., police gave the all-clear and reopened the area.

Authorities did not disclose what the package contained.

