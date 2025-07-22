Suspicious device found in Alameda drain pipe
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A bomb squad was called Tuesday after a suspicious package was found in a drain pipe in Alameda, police said.
A public works crew discovered the package near 6th Street and Taylor Avenue, according to the Alameda Police Department.
At around 12:31 p.m. police said that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad unit was at the scene to determine the nature of the device.
As a precaution, the area was temporarily blocked off to the public.
By 1:47 p.m., police gave the all-clear and reopened the area.
Authorities did not disclose what the package contained.
The Source: Alameda Police Department