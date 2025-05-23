Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious device in San Jose home rendered safe by bomb squad

Published  May 23, 2025 9:10pm PDT
San Jose
San Jose Police Department's bomb squad responds to a suspicious device in a residence. May 23, 2025. 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Police Department's bomb squad has rendered a suspicious device inside a home safe on Friday night. 

Residents in the area of Toyon Court and Toyon Avenue had earlier been advised to shelter-in-place but that advisory was lifted. 

What we know:

Police said the incident began shortly after 5:30 p.m. The shelter-in-place, ordered as a precaution, was lifted at around 9:10 p.m. 

It is not clear how police became aware of the suspicious device. Further details on what the device was were not made available. 

Police blocked off Toyon Ave. from San Pablo Ave to Penitencia Creek Road while the advisory was in place. The roadways have since been reopened. 

Police at the scene could be seen interviewing area residents. The department's Special Operations Bomb Squad tactical vehicle was also at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

San Jose bomb squad responds to a suspicious device in a residence. May 23, 2025. 

