Sutter Health postpones 90K second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sutter Health says they're postponing 90,000 second dose appointments across Northern California due to supply constraints.
The healthcare giant says it's currently notifying people with appointments through March 9 that they'll need to reschedule their second shot for a later date.
Sutter says it's telling patients that, according to CDC guidelines, second doses can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.