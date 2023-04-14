SUV crashes into Carquinez Bridge toll plaza, medic unable to locate patient
article
VALLEJO, Calif. - An SUV crashed into the toll plaza on the Carquinez Bridge Friday night, but the medical response was canceled when a patient could not be located, officials say.
The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department posted to social media about the crash at 10:15 p.m., saying that it happened in the eastbound direction of Interstate 80.
An image of the collision shows the vehicle on its side. The timestamp on the surveillance image is 10:13 p.m.
At least one lane was blocked as a result.
There was no word on anyone else who may have been injured from this crash.