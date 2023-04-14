SUV crashes into Carquinez Bridge toll plaza, medic unable to locate patient

article

An SUV crashed into the toll plaza on the Carquinez Bridge Friday night, but the medical response was canceled when a patient could not be located, officials say.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department posted to social media about the crash at 10:15 p.m., saying that it happened in the eastbound direction of Interstate 80.

An image of the collision shows the vehicle on its side. The timestamp on the surveillance image is 10:13 p.m.

At least one lane was blocked as a result.

There was no word on anyone else who may have been injured from this crash.