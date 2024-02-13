SUV flips over on I-880 in Oakland after officers pursue attempted carjacking suspects

Oakland police on Tuesday were pursuing the driver of a car they say was involved in an attempted carjacking, which ended up in a rollover crash off Interstate Highway 880.

In an email, police said the attempted carjacking was reported about 4 a.m. in the 7700 block of International Boulevard.

When the police tried to stop the driver, he or she fled.

Officers "engaged in a vehicle pursuit" until the car flipped over following a collision on the 65th Avenue onramp to I-880, police said.

Officers detained the people inside the SUV. It's unclear how many people were inside.

Video at the scene showed what appeared to be a woman taken to the hospital and the SUV flipped over on its roof.