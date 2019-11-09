Suzy Loftus concedes, Chesa Boudin elected to San Francisco District Attorney

Suzy Loftus has conceded to Chesa Boudin in the hotly contested race for San Francisco's next District Attorney.

The latest election results published Saturday afternoon show Boudin's lead increased over Loftus by more than 8,400 votes. That's more than 8,200 votes since Friday.

San Francisco election results for District Attorney, as of 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Loftus issued a statement shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, congratulating Boudin for his victory in the race.

“I am so grateful for the chance to run and serve as District Attorney. It has been an honor to campaign with all of you and to lead the office that I care deeply about. We ran a great race, stayed positive and envisioned a city that is more safe and less divided. I didn’t win the race- but we won the support of so many San Franciscans who are demanding that our city work more effectively together to build safety. Congratulations to Chesa Boudin. I will work to ensure a smooth and immediate transition.” — Suzy Loftus

Candidate for San Francisco DA, Chesa Boudin and other candidates call on Mayor Breed to appoint the winner of the election immediately.

Advertisement

At a rally Nov. 4, the day before the election, San Francisco Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Sandra Lee Fewer and Matt Haney joined Police Commissioner Cindy Elias in accusing the San Francisco Police Officers Association of paying as much as $650,000 on ads attacking Boudin.

The ads alleged that Boudin won't prosecute DUI offenders and won't seek additional penalties for gang members who have committed violent crimes like rape and murder.

San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya stood by the ads, calling them the association's efforts to educate voters on Boudin's "dangerous position" in the race.

Bay City News contributed to this report.