Disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., admitted to FBI agents that he had "physical relations" with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Christine "Fang Fang" Fang on a "handful of occasions," newly declassified FBI records show.

The records, which were declassified by President Donald Trump and released by the White House Government Transparency Task Force Monday, detail two FBI interviews with Swalwell — one at an Oakland field office in May 2015 and another at the same location in March 2016 — conducted as part of a broader investigation examining Fang Fang’s involvement with illicit campaign contributions, funneling interns to Swalwell's office and other activity.

During the first interview, Swalwell told agents he had "physical relations" with Fang Fang on a "handful of occasions," with their last physical encounter occurring in March 2015. Swalwell, meanwhile, joined Congress in 2013.

In the second interview, Swalwell described multiple encounters, including one in which Fang Fang arrived at his apartment banging on his door and the two subsequently "hooked up" after Swalwell had taken a powerful sleep medication. The former congressman indicated he had little recollection of the event. The records indicated they "probably" occurred before Swalwell was elected to Congress.

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U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images Expand

"FANG left after a couple hours. Swalwell barely remembers the event because he had taken Ambien prior to FANG arriving," stated an interview summary from the FBI.

Swalwell told investigators he considered his physical relationship with Fang Fang "casual," while maintaining that the two "never dated" and "never had a romantic relationship." He also told agents he believed Fang "may have wanted a more romantic relationship," according to the 2015 interview summary.

"Swalwell had a drink with Fang a couple weeks after they first met in 2012. He had physical relations with Fang on a handful of occasions, but never dated her or had a romantic relationship. March 2015 was the last time Swalwell had physical relations with Fang," the documents say. "Swalwell considered their physical relationship to be casual, but believed that Fang may have wanted a more romantic relationship."

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The documents, which were first reported on by Just the News, were declassified as part of the administration's broader efforts to combat foreign threats to U.S. elections and other political systems. They provide a much more detailed look at Swalwell and Fang Fang's relationship, which had remained publicly murky for years as Swalwell refused to say several times whether their interactions were sexual or romantic, and described the allegations as GOP attacks.

Beyond the revelations about Swalwell’s intimate relationship with Fang Fang, the records show the FBI said financial records indicated Fang Fang used conduits to conceal herself as a prohibited foreign-national source and orchestrated conduit contributions to Swalwell’s campaign at least twice in 2013 and at least twice more in 2014.

They also show Fang Fang referred prospective interns to Swalwell's political operation. During his 2016 FBI interview, Swalwell told agents he viewed anyone Fang Fang put forward for an internship as coming through the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, or APAPA, an organization with which Fang was reportedly connected.

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The internship referrals were one component of the FBI's broader inquiry. An investigative memo said agents were examining allegations that Fang Fang facilitated access to Swalwell and internships in his congressional office in exchange for campaign contributions. However, the FBI ultimately said it did not find evidence that Swalwell committed federal corruption violations or participated in a quid-pro-quo scheme.

Swalwell was removed as a subject of the investigation in 2017, but the bureau did indicate it found evidence that Fang Fang herself violated federal election laws involving foreign-national and conduit contributions.

The declassified files revealed that the FBI had previously tried to cultivate Fang Fang as a confidential source under the codename "RUSTY THUMBS," as agents suspected she had ties to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), including her parents who were reportedly considered known Chinese intelligence officers.

Fang also repeatedly encouraged Swalwell to visit China, according to the records. During his 2016 FBI interview, Swalwell told agents that Fang "would generally mention that SWALWELL should go to CHINA," and said she extended a China invitation to someone in his orbit at a November 2014 election-night party.

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By the time of that 2016 interview, Swalwell told agents he had cut off contact with Fang Fang after first meeting with the FBI about the matter. Agents had given him a defensive briefing in late April 2015 about foreign-intelligence targeting and specifically discussed Fang Fang and her connections.

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell and his attorneys for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Alec Schemmel is a Politics Reporter for Fox News Digital who is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina but now resides in the Washington D.C.-Baltimore Metro Area.

