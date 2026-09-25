Vallejo police vehicle goes up in flames following electrical failure

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The Brief A Vallejo police vehicle caught on fire while being driven by an officer as a result of an electrical failure, officials say. The officer was driving along westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield when this happened. Fairfield Fire Department extinguished the fire. The officer was not injured.



A Vallejo Police Department vehicle caught on fire while an officer was driving along westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Thursday. Officials say an electrical failure appears to be the cause of the fire.

Police vehicle goes up in flames

Police on Friday said the officer noticed smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle while they were near the Abernathy Road exit. Upon exiting the vehicle to investigate, the officer noticed not only the smoke, but the rear of the vehicle in flames.

The officer removed firearms and other items from inside the vehicle, but according to police, could not access the car's fire extinguisher because of the fire.

Fire department responds

The Fairfield Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. No one was injured in this fire, including the officer, police said.

As for the vehicle, it was towed back to Vallejo.

Vallejo police posted a photo on social media, presumably of the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames.

Road flares also ignited

Dig deeper:

The department said the preliminary investigation shows the electrical failure originated in a control module in the rear of the vehicle.

Road flares that were stored in the vehicle also ignited during the fire, police said.

The equipment failure and the circumstances surrounding this fire remain under investigation.

The Source The information from this story came from the Vallejo Police Department.