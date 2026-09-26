Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong returns to Rodeo for free hometown concert

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The Brief Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong returned to his hometown of Rodeo for a free concert on Saturday Organizers for the Rodeo Art and Music Market hope the event will become a yearly affair.



Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong returned to his hometown of Rodeo for a free concert on Saturday as part of the town’s first music and art festival.

Homecoming for Armstrong

Armstrong performed at Lefty Gomez Field – a local baseball field – as community members, business owners and artists gathered for the Rodeo Art and Music Market.

What they're saying:

Organizers, including Armstrong’s sister, said the festival was designed to bring attention and new energy to the community.

Local businesses from around the Bay Area also participated, including a San Francisco tattoo shop offering free tattoos.

Tony Dhillon, owner of D’s Giant Burger, said Armstrong used to visit his restaurant as a child.

What's next:

Organizers hope the festival will become an annual event and help revitalize Rodeo, which once had dozens of bars and restaurants.