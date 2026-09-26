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Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong returns to Rodeo for free hometown concert

By
KTVU FOX 2
News
Published September 26, 2026 5:09 PM PDT
Published September 26, 2026 5:09 PM PDT
article

NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT - JUNE 23: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 on June 23, 2024 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns)

The Brief

    • Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong returned to his hometown of Rodeo for a free concert on Saturday
    • Organizers for the Rodeo Art and Music Market hope the event will become a yearly affair.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong returned to his hometown of Rodeo for a free concert on Saturday as part of the town’s first music and art festival.

Homecoming for Armstrong

Armstrong performed at Lefty Gomez Field – a local baseball field – as community members, business owners and artists gathered for the Rodeo Art and Music Market.

What they're saying:

Organizers, including Armstrong’s sister, said the festival was designed to bring attention and new energy to the community. 

Local businesses from around the Bay Area also participated, including a San Francisco tattoo shop offering free tattoos.

Tony Dhillon, owner of D’s Giant Burger, said Armstrong used to visit his restaurant as a child.

What's next:

Organizers hope the festival will become an annual event and help revitalize Rodeo, which once had dozens of bars and restaurants.

The Source: Information for this story came from organizers and attendants at the Rodeo Art and Music Market.

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