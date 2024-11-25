Swastika sprayed on San Francisco Urban Alchemy office: Video

article

Video shows a man spray-painting the outside of non-profit group Urban Alchemy's Market Street office in San Francisco. The group said a swastika was tagged on their building early Monday morning, and they are looking for the person responsible.

The group posted video of the tagger in action on social media, saying, "hate has no home here." They said the incident happened at 2:38 a.m.

The video shows the man dressed in a dark shirt over a black t-shirt, loose-fitting lighter-colored pants or jeans, a green baseball cap and black and white sneakers. He's carrying a large white bag.

Urban Alchemy is a group of community ambassadors who are primarily people of color who were formerly incarcerated and homeless. Many ambassadors are in recovery from substance abuse. They are embedded in the streets of the Tenderloin and Mid-Market areas.

Last week, the group was in the news when 300 Urban Alchemy ambassadors' jobs were put in jeopardy over a city contract amendment.

The group is asking anyone with information about the hate-symbol tagging or the person seen spray-painting their office to contact the FBI.

In their social media post, they included another photo of a tagging done Friday evening at 405 Ellis Street. This tag evoked the group's name and used the n-word. They did not suggest it was done by the same person.

KTVU has reached out to the FBI's San Francisco field office and to the San Francisco Police Department to ask if they are investigating this incident.

Warning: The images from this post contain symbols of hate and racist language.