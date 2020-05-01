Taco Bell launches 'At Home Taco Bar' for customers to make own meals 'just in time for Cinco de Mayo'

article

Taco Bell is allowing its customers to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in grand style this year — by ordering, picking up and making their own tacos.

The innovative “Taco Bar,” which the chain will debut for the first time on Friday, is giving fans of fast-food tacos a way to “recreate their favorites at home,” describing the kit as a “surefire way to satisfy cravings and spice up any virtual or at-home gathering.”

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” said Melissa Friebe, the senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights at Taco Bell.

To that end, Taco Bell is instructing customers to recreate their favorites — like the bean, cheese and rice burrito, or something more advanced like a crunchy taco with beef, cheese and lettuce — with its new "At Home Taco Bar," which is sold “deconstructed, packed and sealed for an easy and safe way to feed a party of 6,” all for $25.

The bar comes complete with “staple Taco Bell ingredients” including 8 flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells and 6 ounces of nacho chips, along with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, beans, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce, and more, per the press release.

Taco Bell is also releasing recipe cards on its blog beginning Sunday, May 3. (Taco Bell)

However, if the pressure of compiling your own Taco Bell taco has you drawing a blank, Taco Bell is also releasing recipe cards on its blog beginning Sunday, May 3. Among them will be recipes for the Double-Decker Taco, Crunchy Taco and the Taco Bell Strawberry Freeze Tequila Sunrise. (Though, it should be noted that no strawberries, tequila and/or sunrise are included in the kit.)

The limited-time-only taco bar launches Friday at stores nationwide, available for both take-out and delivery.