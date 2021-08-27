Tahoe air quality plummets far beyond 'hazardous,' Bay Area feels effects

Plumes of wildfire smoke from the massive wildfires burning in California created air quality in Lake Tahoe that is far worse than what officials consider hazardous . The Bay Area was also shrouded in smoke on Friday.

Smoke blowing from the Dixie and Caldor fires has blanketed parts of northern California and areas beyond for weeks.

Air quality technology company, IQAir, recorded some of the region's hazardous conditions on Friday. Just before noon, the air quality index for Pollock Pines, which is located in El Dorado County, reached 1038. Neighboring Camino peaked at 1117.

A score of up to 50 is considered good air quality by the U.S. Air Quality Index. Hazardous conditions start an an index of 301, which leads to a "health warning of emergency conditions." The levels recorded in Tahoe were three times greater than that.

The dense smoke made its way into the Bay Area, creating hazy conditions for some parts. For the East Bay cities of Richmond, Oakland, and Berkeley, air quality was in the moderate range. But further east in Concord and Walnut Creek, air quality was considered unhealthy.

In Napa and Santa Rosa, air quality toggled between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups. And further south the air quality varied between moderate and unhealthy.

Thousands of firefighters a working to contain at least a dozen large wildfires across California that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety. New concerns developed this week over the explosive Caldor Fire, burning southwest of Lake Tahoe as it advanced closer to resort communities.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service said significant smoke and air quality impacts will persist in the Sierra and certain parts of the Bay Area.