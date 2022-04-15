Tahoe resorts consider extending ski season

Spring snowstorms near Lake Tahoe are giving mountain resorts a reason to consider extending ski season.

The first three months of 2022 had been the driest winter in California, according to state officials. But there has been recent snowfall near Lake Tahoe and another storm is on the way.

That's making some resorts reconsider their plans to shut down the slopes after this weekend and begin the transition to summer activities like mountain biking and golf.

Although the recent snow has made for the best skiing experience since December, according to Kevin Cooper, a Tahoe-based marketer, that's not a guarantee that resorts will extend the season. Resort officials will be concerned about additional costs related to workers comp or possible injuries.