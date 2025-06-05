Tam High rally to bring back contractors serving Black students

Teachers from Tamalpais High School rallied on Thursday morning to persuade the school board to reinstate two contracts who run a program to support the district's Black students.

The high school's federal of teachers took to the streets before the school day started, following Tuesday's 3-2 school board vote to cut ties with Tenisha Tate and Paul Austin. The two were brought in to provide mentorship and academic and athletic support following a series of racist incidents at Tamalpais High School, including slurs and graffiti.

Board members said they terminated the contracts because the services offered by the contractors should come from school staff, like principals and counselors.

One board member said the superintendent brought on these contractors, spending about $250,000, without board approval.

Parents started a petition to bring the contractors back, which has about 900 signatures.

There is another board meeting in two weeks, where teachers hope the board will reverse course.