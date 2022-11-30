Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley deemed safe by police after bomb threat

article

Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, police said. Law enforcement officials say the high school has since been deemed safe.

School officials said the threat was called in at about 9:30 a.m. Administrators contacted Mill Valley police and evacuated all students to the football field on campus, according to a letter sent by principal J.C. Farr to the school community.

A reunification center was set up at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto where parents and guardians are asked to pick up their student.

Authorities said the campus was closed to the public. They added that students should not be returning to campus to collect any belongings or vehicles. Police said residents in the area surrounding the school were also ordered to shelter-in-place as a result of the threat.

Police said they used police dogs in their search of the campus. The shelter-in-place was lifted around 2 p.m.

The bomb threat canceled classes for the rest of the day.