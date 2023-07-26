Taylor Swift concert merchandise on sale Thursday at Levi's Stadium

Thousands of "Swifties" are heading to Santa Clara to see Taylor Swift and fans will have a chance to get concert merchandise ahead of the concerts this weekend.

The day before the concert, people can come to the stadium and buy concert souvenirs, t-shirts and other things. And restaurant owners near the stadium say they’re gearing up for the large crowds.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Swifties can go Levi’s Stadium Red Lot 1 to buy concert merchandise. The merchandise sale begins at 10 a.m. and parking will be limited, so people are asked to use public transportation if they can. Transportation officials say they’re ready to handle the crowds.

"If we see a huge demand to different places before the concert starts, then we’ll try and go with the flow there and put on that extra service if we need to," said Stacey Hendler Ross, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Public Information Officer.

Amakai Japanese Cuisine on Great American Parkway says the last time they served Taylor Swift fans was before the pandemic, and although they don’t have as many employees now, they’re going above and beyond to give good service this weekend.

"Of course, if they have their ticket, they’ll be there but if they don’t, they’re just hanging out, just to get the spirit of it," said Cindy, co-owner of Amakai Japanese Cuisine. "We’re one of the few that actually sells alcohol, so if you’re over 21, you can hang at our place. We play Taylor Swift music. You can just jam to it, have a little drink, have a little food, and have a little fun!"

With at least 10,000-12,000 people expected to take public transportation to get to the stadium, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority officials say they’ve been coordinating with BART and CalTrain for months to prepare for additional riders.

"At 4:30 on each day of the concert we’re going to add extra trains to our service. So, more trains will be running. Light rail service will be more frequent along all of three routes to the stadium," Hendler Ross said.

VTA say it’ll also continue service for at least one hour after the concert ends or as long as it takes to get people back to their destinations. Staff at this Pizza My Heart near the stadium say they’ve also been planning for Swift’s fans, but one employee in particular says she’s thrilled about Swift’s arrival in Santa Clara.

"Oh my gosh, I’m such a big fan! All of my coworkers are so tired of me talking about it. I talk about it all the time. I don’t have tickets but oh my God, if I could go, I would love to go!" said Alexis Diaz, Pizza My Heart.

If you're planning to buy merchandise Thursday morning, you should not line up before 8 o’clock. Stadium officials say they won’t let you into the lot. VTA also says if you need information about getting to the concert, go to VTA.org.