Taylor Swift to be Santa Clara's honorary mayor ahead of Eras Tour visit

There's a new mayor in town.

Later this month, Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour comes to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29. To honor the GRAMMY-winning pop superstar, the city will pronounce Swift the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, and the city will also be renamed to "Swiftie Clara" after her fanbase name if the city council approves the idea Tuesday.

The honorary title would last for her two-night stay in the South Bay.

In her proclamation announcing the honorary titles, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor applauded Swift's "tremendous cultural impact" since her 2006 debut album, stating her accolades "too numerous to list." Gillmor also cited the singer-songwriter's philanthropy, which has aided natural disaster victims and supported musical education.

The Bay Area is full of Swifties, it seems. The mayor's announcement comes after Milpitas Library announced Swift-themed programs, and Stanford University offered a class on Swift's popular Red (Taylor's Version) song, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

Swift last made an appearance at Levi's Stadium in 2018 for her record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour.