Teacher at Santa Clara County preschool tests positive for COVID-19

A teacher at Action Day Primary Plus, a pre school in San Jose, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The teacher has not been back to work since February 26, and is receiving medical care, according to a statement released by the school district.

The Moorpark facility has been closed and will remain closed until Monday as crews perform a deep cleaning of the campus.

Out of anabundance of caution, and for the safety and well-being of our community, we haveclosed our Moorpark facility for the remainder of the week to conduct a deepcleaning. — Action Day Primary Plus administration.

The other nine Action Day Primary Plus facilities remain open.

The Santa Clara County health department is expected to hold a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday. It is not yet known if the press conference will be related to this story.