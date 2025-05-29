Teacher at Oakland's Castlemont High identified as innocent bystander killed after CHP chase

The innocent pedestrian bystander, killed during Wednesday's California Highway Patrol chase of a suspect vehicle in Oakland, has been identified as a Castlemont High School teacher.

Teacher killed

What we know:

An Oakland Unified School District board member confirmed the man killed was a teacher at the school.

In a letter obtained by KTVU, Castlemont High's principal, Joseph Blasher, addresses the community, sharing the tragic news. In part, the letter reads, "Dr. Marvin Boomer tragically passed away last night. Dr. Boomer was a beloved and vital member of the Castlemont family, having served as a math teacher and pathway coach for the past eight years. His warmth, wisdom, and joyful spirit left a lasting impact on countless students and colleagues."

Blasher goes on to acknowledge that Thursday was the last day of school for students and Friday is graduation, but despite their commitment to focusing on the students, there is a profound sense of loss. "Dr. Boomer's absence will impact all of us," the letter reads.

The principal has set aside Monday, June 2, to offer space for the community to grieve and honor Dr. Boomer. Blasher said details are forthcoming and Boomer's family will be consulted on those plans.

"Dr. Boomer was more than a teacher – he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of strength and inspiration in our halls," Blasher's letter reads. "His legacy will live on in us and in the countless lives he helped shape long after this tragedy."

Dr. Marvin Boomer

A second version of the letter obtained includes information on emotional support available for the Oakland Unified School District community.

Meanwhile, Anti Police-Terror Project, a grassroots group that is critical of law enforcement, posted information for a candlelight vigil in Boomer's honor. That vigil will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at 12th Avenue and East 21st Street in Oakland.

The flyer for the event reads, "An educator, artist, and entrepreneur killed last night by a reckless CHP pursuit." APTP's post on social media said "Bring candles. Community will be speaking out."

The backstory:

We have reported that an innocent bystander pedestrian was killed and at least two others were injured following the CHP pursuit in Oakland on Wednesday.

At around 7:45 p.m., CHP was pursuing a car at East 21st Street and Park Boulevard. But the suspect, driving a stolen Infiniti G35, crashed into a woman driving a minivan. That's when CHP called off the chase. However, the suspected stolen car was monitored from above by a CHP plane.

Police said the car continued to drive recklessly and crashed at East 21st Street and 12th Avenue without any officers behind him. However, in that crash, a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were struck on the sidewalk by the suspect vehicle.

An 18-year-old suspect driver, Eric Hernandez Garcia, was arrested by CHP officers who chased him down.

While the woman who was struck was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, the man, later identified by school officials as Boomer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Was it worth it to catch that car thief? I don't think so. I think that's just horrible," said Michael Eastwood, who lives at the corner where the man died. He said he's concerned Gov. Gavin Newsom wants Oakland police to relax their pursuit policies so that officers can chase under more circumstances.

"Sounds like they want Oakland to do the same thing their CHP officers did last night that resulted in the death of this man," Eastwood said.

The California Highway Patrol has looser rules on chasing suspects than Oakland police do.

KTVU spoke to a man who said his wife and a friend were in the minivan that was struck in the first crash.

William Duarte said his wife suffered injuries to her leg and neck, and she told him that she heard sirens at the time, indicating the pursuit was active. He said he was frustrated his wife was hurt and that an innocent person had died.

Many in law enforcement, including the governor, say officers need as many tools as they can to go after people who commit crimes.

Recently, the Oakland police chief asked the police commission to loosen one particular aspect of city chase rules, where an officer would no longer have to request permission from a supervisor to drive faster than 50 mph.

Earlier this month, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oakland police can be held responsible when bystanders are injured, or killed, during reckless pursuits.

Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang said the city is still working to refine its pursuit policy.

"We have to be thoughtful, and that's probably why we did have a police chase policy in part, because there have been innocent bystanders that have been killed," Wang said.