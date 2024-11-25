Teen arrested in brutal San Mateo County beating

article

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a violent attack in Moss Beach early Monday, authorities said.

The assault occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Barranca Lane, where San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies found an 18-year-old with severe injuries to his face and head.

Investigators said a girl was in her room when an acquaintance jumped through her open window, screaming for help after running from someone, according to the sheriff's office.

Moments later, the suspect also jumped through the window and attacked the victim with a blunt object, causing significant facial injuries, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the suspect, a 17-year-old boy from San Francisco, was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the incident but said the victim and suspect knew each other.