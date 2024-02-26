Teen arrested in fatal stabbing in San Jose, police say

article

San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old suspected in a fatal stabbing last month.

On Jan. 28, officers received a report that someone had been stabbed in the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway. That’s where they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police said homicide detectives launched a thorough investigation which led them to identify San Jose resident Nikolias Ramos as the suspect.

They obtained a warrant for his arrest, and on Feb. 16, undercover detectives from the police department’s Covert Response Unit (CRU) located Ramos and arrested him on a homicide charge.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police said they were not revealing the victim's identity at this point and did not say what a motive for the killing may have been.

The fatal stabbing marked the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

There have been a total of eight homicides so far this year in San Jose. Police said detectives have made arrests in all but one of those cases.



