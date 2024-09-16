Teen brings knife to campus, arrested after fight at Oakley school: police
A 16-year-old boy brought a knife to school and chased a fellow student through the Freedom High School campus in Oakley on Friday, according to the Oakley Police Department.
Around 10 a.m., a fight broke out between the 16-year-old and another boy at the school. As they fought, a knife fell out of the 16-year-old's waistband.
When the knife hit the ground, the 16-year-old picked it up and began to chase the other student, police said. The 16-year-old was holding the knife as he chased the other student, then he ran off campus, OPD confirmed to KTVU.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody by police when he returned to the campus. He was then taken to a juvenile hall on various charges.
Anyone with information about this fight is asked to contact the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060, or email information to opdtips@ci.oakley.ca.us.