Teen brings knife to campus, arrested after fight at Oakley school: police

A 16-year-old boy brought a knife to school and chased a fellow student through the Freedom High School campus in Oakley on Friday, according to the Oakley Police Department.

Around 10 a.m., a fight broke out between the 16-year-old and another boy at the school. As they fought, a knife fell out of the 16-year-old's waistband.

When the knife hit the ground, the 16-year-old picked it up and began to chase the other student, police said. The 16-year-old was holding the knife as he chased the other student, then he ran off campus, OPD confirmed to KTVU.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody by police when he returned to the campus. He was then taken to a juvenile hall on various charges.