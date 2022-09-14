Teen driver arrested in Gilroy hit-and-run crash that killed 92-year-old pedestrian

article

Gilroy police arrested a teenage driver, who allegedly hit and killed a 92-year-old pedestrian on Tuesday, and then fled the scene.

Police said they, along with medics, responded to the scene of the crash at First Street and Wren Avenue around 5:37 p.m. Officials said the man who was killed was riding a mobility scooter. He was found unconscious in the roadway. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Police did not identify the victim.

The driver was identified by police based on witness statements and a license-plate reader camera system, officials said.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on hit-and-run charges resulting in death or injury and vehicular manslaughter.

The suspect vehicle was impounded to be processed as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

