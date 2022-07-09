Teen girl robbed while riding bicycle in Palo Alto

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a 16-year-old girl as she rode her bike.

The robbery occurred Friday at around 1:30 p.m. on Embarcadero Road near El Camino Real, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police said a male suspect pushed the teen off her bike, reached into her pocket, and stole her cellphone and debit card. He then ran away into the Town & Country Shopping Center parking lot.

ALSO: Middle school gym teacher arrested for sexual assault of Palo Alto 6th grader in 2001

The victim fell into some bushes, but was not physically injured during the attack.

The cellphone was later found in the roadway by a passerby in the area of Galvez Street at Nelson Road. The victim's debit card, however, was not located.

ALSO: Who killed art student outside Palo Alto night club? Police hope to crack 21-year-old cold case

Police said the suspect is a White man about 6 feet tall and a medium build. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black face covering. An estimate of his age was not given.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413.