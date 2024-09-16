Teen dies in I-580 Hayward crash, rolls down embankment

A young woman died after her Nissan rolled down a 60-foot embankment in Hayward on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580, near Grove Way around 9 a.m. The Nissan Frontier overturned before it rolled several times down a 60-foot embankment.

The teen driver was the only person inside the SUV, and she was declared dead at the scene. CHP identified her only as an 18-year-old woman from Los Banos, and officials said she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.