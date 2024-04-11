Teenager, possible runaway, missing out of Alameda County

article

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old believed to be a runaway teen.

Laela Alvarez was last seen Monday night around 10 p.m. in the 20000 block of Wilbeam Ave. in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Laela took her cell phone and is familiar with public transportation, but had no money when she was last seen. They say she often visits the Adobe Skate Park and the Castro Village Shopping Center.

She stands at 5 feet 1 inch and is around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black jacket, blue ripped jeans, and black shoes.

Laela could also be in San Leandro, authorities say.

"We are all concerned about Laela's safety and ask for your help bringing her home," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information that could lead to Laela's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721 or your local law enforcement agency.