Teens missing since San Lorenzo homecoming dance

Two teenagers have been missing since Friday's homecoming dance in San Lorenzo, school officials said Sunday night.

San Lorenzo Unified School District spokesman Scott Faust said that San Lorenzo High sophomore Michelle Olivas Sanchez, and her date, Elvis Moreno, 15, who attends another school, did not meet their parents as planned following the dance.

Faust said that officials believe the teens left the high school together toward the end of the dance about 9 p.m.

Michelle was wearing a pink dress and carrying a pink backpack, and Elvis was wearing a black outfit with a pink vest. Efforts to contact them by cell phone have been unsuccessful.

School staff immediately notified their parents and the Alameda County Sheriff's officers searched around the school and at several community locations where the teens might have gone, Faust said.

The sheriff's office put out a plea on social media, asking the public for help in finding the teens.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate their disappearance, and our district urges anyone who may have seen Michelle and Elvis — or who may have specific information helpful in bringing them home — to share it by calling sheriff's dispatch at 510-667-7721.

Staff at San Lorenzo High School will provide emotional support to the school community on Monday, Faust said.

