Temple Sinai in Oakland forced to close summer camp due to COVID infection
OAKLAND, Calif. - Temple Sinai was forced to close their summer camp in Oakland after several children and vaccinated staff members were tested positive with COVID-19.
The synagogue officials said 4 3-year-old children and 2 vaccinated staff members were tested positive.
No one is seriously ill or hospitalized, but the synagogue decided to close the camp "out of an abundance of caution", according to the officials.
