San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Monday joined community members to celebrate a new nature-inspired play space in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tenderloin Recreation Center on Ellis Street was met with cheers, claps and congratulatory remarks.

The $3.3-million dollar project comprises a new play area that features natural wood structures, including a climbing tower.

There's also a nature exploration area for unstructured play.

Funding came from the 2020 Health and Recovery Bond, a Cal Fire Green Schoolyard Grant and a Head Start Grant via Wu Yee Children's Services, and Kaboom! via a third-party donor.

City officials say the park is in a diverse neighborhood with the highest density of children in the city with the lowest proportionate access to open space.

The Tenderloin Rec Center held a ceremony to show off its new $3.3-million nature-inspired play area. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie spoke at the event. Sept. 29, 2025

The Tenderloin Rec Center held a ceremony to show off its new $3.3-million nature-inspired play area. Sept. 29, 2025

The Tenderloin Rec Center held a ceremony to show off its new $3.3-million nature-inspired play area. Sept. 29, 2025