Tesla continues to see drop in California car registrations

For the third straight quarter, Tesla car registrations have seen a drop in California.

Reuters reports a 24% dip in the April to June period. The data on the EV company came out on Thursday.

The outlet reports the downward trend is likely due to high interest rates, a competitive electric vehicle market and the polarizing personality of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

This week, Musk, the pro-Trump billionaire businessman and investor, announced he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X from California after the state banned school districts from requiring staff to inform parents about their children's gender identity change.

SpaceX is being moved from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas. X will move from San Francisco to Austin.

Musk made his full endorsement for presidential candidate Trump known on Saturday just after the former president's assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

Reuters cites a California New Car Dealers Association report that says the automaker's California registrations fell to 52,211 vehicles in the second quarter. The report adds that Tesla's "allure seems to be wearing off."

Tesla's registrations in the Golden State were down 17% in the January to July quarter.