Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced that he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X from California after the state banned school district from requiring staff to inform parents about their children's gender identity change.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the first-in-the-nation law Monday, which bars districts from requiring school staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to any other person without the child’s permission, with some exceptions. It also requires the state Department of Education to develop resources for families of LGBTQ+ students in grade 7 through high school. The law will take effect in January.

Musk, who has clashed with California over its regulations in the past, posted on X, "This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

The tech mogul also said that he is transferring X's headquarters from San Francisco to Austin.

Featured article

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote.

Musk has previously sparred with Newsom and California authorities, notably during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when he challenged Bay Area health officials over shelter-in-place orders. At that time, he threatened to move Tesla's operations to Texas or Nevada. Tesla later shifted its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin.