Tesla engulfed in flames shuts down part of I-280 in Daly City

The Brief A Tesla engulfed in fire shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 280 in Daly City. Tesla fires burn extremely hot and toxic because of the lithium batteries. Authorities said the driver did not go to the hospital.



A Tesla Model Y engulfed in flames shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 280 in Daly City on Tuesday morning, prompting fire crews to race to put out the blaze in about an hour.

Teslas burn hot

What we know:

Large plumes of smoke were seen coming from the Tesla, which was on fire on I-280 just near Serramonte Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol reported the accident was reported about 6 a.m. and North County Fire Capt. Jeff Higgins explained crews let the fire burn itself out for a while because Tesla fires burn extremely hot and toxic because of the lithium batteries.

"It has its own energy," Higgins said. "Water will not put the fire out."

CHP spokesman Mark Andrews said the lanes might be open about 8 a.m.

Authorities said the driver suffered some minor injuries but did not end up going to the hospital.