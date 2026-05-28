49ers OTAs: Nick Bosa, George Kittle Injury Updates and New Roster Moves

The Brief High Attendance: Left tackle Trent Williams was the only player absent, with Head Coach Kyle Shanahan expecting him back next week. Rehab Updates: Edge rusher Nick Bosa (ACL) and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) are progressing well, with Bosa aiming for a training camp return. Backfield Shifts: Rookie Kaelon Black impressed as the 49ers signed running backs Jermar Jefferson and Jordan Mims to cover for the injured Isaac Guerendo (torn pectoral).



The San Francisco 49ers kicked off OTA's, on Wednesday. The team has had almost full turnout for the voluntary workouts, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan focused on health and conditioning

Background:

Though Thursday marked the first media-accessible session, Shanahan emphasized that May practices are primarily designed for evaluating conditioning and getting players familiar with the playbook.

"We're trying to get the guys out there, get them introduced to the offense," Shanahan said. "We have two good healthy days, which is the biggest goal... Our whole goal is to get as much of this as we can while still protecting everyone."

Veterans observe as newcomers form chemistry

What we know:

Several marquee veterans took a scheduled rest day, including running back Christian McCaffrey. Newly signed wide receiver Mike Evans also missed Thursday's session due to a family commitment after practicing Wednesday.

While linebacker Fred Warner did not participate in team drills, he was seen out on the field alongside fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Quarterback Brock Purdy had valuable chemistry-building snaps with new wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Key stars log positive rehab steps

Dig deeper:

Defensive anchor Nick Bosa provided a promising update on his recovery from a torn right ACL suffered last season.

"I'm pretty far along," Bosa said. "I'm out on the field doing a lot of stuff trying to take it slow because I tend to push things quicker... there's plenty of time for me to lay the groundwork for the season."

Shanahan added that tight end George Kittle is also "on track" and working diligently through his rehabilitation from a January 11 achilles tear.

Backfield depth tested early

What's next:

With McCaffrey resting, rookie running back Kaelon Black, drew praise from the veteran starter for his attentiveness and talent.

The rookie's emergence comes at a critical time for the position group. Shanahan announced that running back Isaac Guerendo tore his pectoral muscle while weightlifting last month and will remain sidelined until the end of training camp.

To add depth, the team finalized one-year deals with running backs Jermar Jefferson and Jordan Mims on Thursday.

The Source: San Francisco 49ers staff and team