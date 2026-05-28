The Brief Dozens of South Bay students and community members rallied on Thursday for the rebuilding of a youth center destroyed by fire. The site was previously home to the Mexican American Community Services Agency (MACSA). In response to community advocacy, the school district's board voted to enter into an agreement with local organizations to assess the feasibility of a rebuild.



The Alum Rock Union School District Board voted Thursday night to approve an agreement to explore rebuilding a historic youth center in East San Jose that was destroyed by a fire last year.

Community rallies to rebuild

The vote allows the district to enter into an 18-month exclusive negotiating agreement with local organizations. Together, they will assess the property and determine the financial feasibility of constructing a new community center and gymnasium on the site.

The land was previously home to the Mexican American Community Services Agency (MACSA) youth center, which had sat vacant for several years before burning down nine months ago, just as renovation plans were beginning. The district currently owns the fenced-off, block-wide property.

Before the meeting, dozens of community members and students marched and danced to the district office to advocate for the site's revitalization, citing a severe lack of recreational spaces and youth programming in East San Jose.

"It’s very exciting; we have been fighting for this for so long," said Veronica Amador, a local resident who attended the rally. Amador recalled receiving parenting coaching, formula, and diapers at the former center. "What was special was the community looked like me. There was a sense of belonging."

School Board approves key exploration agreement

While community advocates celebrated the vote as a major milestone, officials emphasized that the project is still in its infancy. The agreement does not guarantee construction, and the involved organizations must still secure funding and present a viable financial plan.

"It’s not saying we are going to do it, but explore if rebuilding the site is actually feasible," said San Jose Council member Peter Ortiz, who represents the area and has supported the initiative from its inception.

District residents emphasized that the investment is sorely needed in an underserved part of the city.

"I want to see changes in our neighborhood," said Liam Espinoza, a young East San Jose resident. "We need parks, we need grass."

Funding hurdles remain

While formal cost estimates have not yet been produced, officials say the total price tag for the new gymnasium and community center will likely reach into the millions of dollars.

The Source The Alum Rock Union School District Board meeting, interviews with community members and SJ Councilmember Peter Ortiz.

Featured article



