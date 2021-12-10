Tesla faces new sexual harassment case by female employee

Tesla is facing a second harassment lawsuit in less than a month.

Fremont's factory assembly line worker, Erica Cloud, filed the suit in Alameda County Superior Court this week alleging "continuous and pervasive" sexual harassment.

Cloud said her manager hugged and massaged her while making crude and suggestive remarks, subjecting her to a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit says now she's experiencing retaliation from other managers.

Tesla did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the lawsuit, Reuters reported. Tesla does not have a public relations department.

Last month, another female Tesla worker filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment at the factory. In that case the worker said she endured a daily barrage of sexist language and behavior, including frequent groping.

In October, a Black contract worker won $137 million over workplace racism at Tesla.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Tesla drivers able to play video games while behind the wheel