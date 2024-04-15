Police deploy pepper balls on Pro-Palestinian protesters outside Tesla Fremont factory

Police have deployed pepper balls on Pro-Palestinian demonstrators participating in a ‘Blockade the Bay’ Day of Action outside the Fremont Tesla plant, on Monday evening.

‘Free Palestine!’ protesters gathered near the automotive factory at the Warm Springs BART station at 5:30 p.m.

Police began to assemble at the site of the demonstration, wearing tactical gear as squad cars were staged along Fremont Boulevard.

People carrying the Palestinian flag chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

A KTVU crew at the scene could see protesters pulling on a chain-link fence that separates the protesters from police. The pepper balls were deployed after the demonstrators attempted to break through the fence. Prior to this, the demonstration march went down Kato Road, where traffic began to back up. The demonstration march was cut off by police who met the protesters before they could make it to the Tesla factory entrance.

This is the latest protest, part of a nationwide demonstration effort to disrupt the work of large corporations, the global economy as well as bridges and roads used for that purpose.

While demonstrators appear to be united in their objection to the ongoing war in Gaza, organizers say Tesla is also being targeted because they use minerals mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and that the company is complicit in genocide happening in that country.

Tesla's Fremont plant is just down the road from Interstate 880, where the blockade impacted traffic for several hours earlier in the day.