'Free Palestine' protesters block part of I-880 in Oakland, Golden Gate Bridge

‘Free Palestine’ protesters on Monday blocked several sections of freeway around the Bay Area, including a section of I-880 in Oakland and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Traffic was snarled after the demonstration took over the northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 at 5th and Embarcadero in Oakland early in the morning and both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge. The entrance to the Port of Oakland was impeded later in the morning by another pack of demonstrators, who said they came from a group called A15 Action.

The CHP said the Oakland protest began about 6:30 a.m. and the Golden Gate Bridge protest started an hour after the first 880 takeover.

Dozens of CHP officers were seen in riot gear watching as Oakland protesters waved flags near where they had painted the colors of Palestine on the highway's center median.

Similar scenes peppered the Golden Gate Bridge, where protesters demanded an end to the U.S. support of Israel.

There were significant traffic delays for drivers on I-880 in the East Bay and along 101 in Marin County.

Protesters who said they were attempting an economic blockade to demand an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, where thousands of people in Gaza have died since Oct. 7.

The protesters said their goal is to disrupt the global economy. And Oakland is one of 56 cities across the world where groups plan to create these blockades.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ CHP officers stand by during a "Free Palestine" protest on I-880 in Oakland. April 15, 2024. Photo: AIO Filmz

This is a similar protest to when protesters tried to shut down the Port of Oakland in January, which they say is used to ship military equipment to Israel. And there was another protest there last November.

There are three other California cities on the list of cities where a blockade is expected to happen: Long Beach, Orange County and San Diego.