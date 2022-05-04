Texas student stabbed to death by classmate during fight at school

An 18-year-old student has died after he was stabbed during a fight at a Texas high school and another student was taken into custody, authorities said.

ACROSS TEXAS: Kingwood Park H.S. parents concerned after 2 students were hurt in separate incidents

Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. died after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in a campus bathroom at Belton High School, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Austin, police said.

Belton Police Chief Gary Ellis said an 18-year-old high school senior was jailed in connection with the attack and was awaiting formal charges. Authorities said that student ran out of the school after the stabbing and was taken into custody about 20 minutes later.

MORE CRIME NEWS COVERAGE

Classes were canceled Wednesday at the school, which has about 2,500 students. On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer service and balloon release for the Ramirez family, the Temple Daily Telegram reported.

Itty Henry, a Belton High School senior, said Ramirez had the ability to always make people smile.

"He always had the right jokes and everybody loved him," Henry said. "I don’t think I can name a person that didn’t like him because he always put other people before himself."

RELATED: Cy-Fair ISD coach seen on camera getting attacked by middle school students

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this article.