article

The Brief Three teens in Harris County, Texas are accused of trying to kill their mother because she turned off the Wi-Fi. They allegedly chased her through the house and out into the street with kitchen knives. The woman was hit with a brick but wasn't seriously injured, the sheriff says.



Three teen siblings were arrested in Harris County, Texas after allegedly trying to kill their mother because she turned off the Wi-Fi, the sheriff says.

The sheriff says the mother was hit with a brick but wasn’t seriously injured.

Teens accused of trying to kill mother

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue overnight. When they arrived, they found a woman who had allegedly been assaulted by her three children.

The children are reportedly 14, 15 and 16 years old.

According to the sheriff, the siblings allegedly coordinated a plan to try to kill the mother, who had turned off the Wi-Fi.

They allegedly all grabbed kitchen knives and tried to stab her – chasing the mother through the house and out into the street. The sheriff says the mother was hit with a brick but wasn’t seriously injured.

The children’s grandmother was also knocked over while trying to protect the mother but wasn’t seriously injured either, the sheriff says.

What we don't know:

The children have not been identified due to their ages.

3 teens arrested, charged

The sheriff says the teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.