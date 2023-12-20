TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites recalled after pieces of plastic found

article

More than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites have been recalled because they may contain pieces of "clear, hard plastic," U.S. food safety officials said.

The food recall involves about 26,550 pounds of "TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites Honey BBQ Chicken," according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service .

The boneless chicken bites items were produced on Oct. 3, 2023 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The recall was issued after manufacturer Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., based in Van Buren, Ark., received consumer complaints of "clear, hard plastic" found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites, the FSIS notice said.

The recalled boneless chicken bites come in a 15-ounce carton with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton. The products also bear establishment number "P-20287" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of the products, but food safety officials encouraged consumers to check their freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS notice said.

Meanwhile, U.S. food safety officials were separately warning consumers about certain bagged spinach products over concerns that it may be contaminated with listeria.

A recall was issued for 8-ounce bags of Fresh Express Spinach and 9-ounce bags of Publix Spinach that were distributed to retailers in seven states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

